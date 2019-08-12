Nassau Sound Fishing Report – August

August continues to be very hot, so it’s imperative to get out early. If we have an outgoing and good tide for redfish, I’ll hunt backers and dead stick mud minnows, shrimp or blue crab. There will be some reds in the backcountry or you can find bulls on the edges of the channel in the St. John’s River.

Shallow red fishing can be good if you are on fish since there’s not a lot of big schools on the flats this time of year. If the tide is correct early you can have a great day like Bob & Rob Sanders. They had 9 redfish to 32 inches, mostly big nice fish in a foot of water, & could see the fish!!! This was by 930 am! After the sun & sea breeze picks up, it’s a good time to move out and go deep for bulls or run the beach. Inshore & backcountry bite tends to shutdown after that. Bull reds are powerful, 20-30lb tackle with proper weight in the area you are fishing, & cut mullet lady fish & crab all will take there share, and rig on a basic fish finder rig. Use a 40lb fluorocarbon leader.

If the water is high or rising early when I like to get out, good time to use float rigs or lure fish structure or grass lines with current & bait. Cast beyond your target, and make your first cast the best. Big tip in lure fishing, since fish give the best reaction on the first cast. This is a good time for a big trout, redfish, tarpon, Jack, lady fish or any striking fish. This year so far we have had 8 trout over 5 lbs since May for a total of 219 . You just have to try under the right conditions like I talked about. Often times, we have quality fish mixed in to some fun fish. Makes for a fun & successful trip!! Also, the quiet calm of the early hours combined with the right amount of sun could be good fishing the pogie pods. Rig a TBS jig with a pogie and throw on the edge of the pod on the side they are moving. Stay intouch with the jig. Often, many different species will take this bait, from sharks to tarpon. Get out & fish!!

Capt. Tony Bozzella

TBS JIGS

Pro Angler / Guide

tonybozzella.com

904 651 0182