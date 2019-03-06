Nassau Sound March Fishing Report

March is a transitional month where the water starts to heat up and many of the pelagic (Fish that live off the ocean floor) fish will be making their way back to the north Florida area. The trout bite should start to pick up as the water warms and the bait returns. This is a good time to throw mullet imitating hard baits. Fishing over structure with moving water and bait can be the ticket. Bluefish can be in the mix also. If you are catching them, trout will be close. I have also seen Jack Crevalle show up as early as the end of March. Both Blues & jacks can be fun on light tackle & fly. Of course all fish benefit & will be looking for bait to eat, redfish will get their fair share also. The backcountry shallows & mud flats will still hold a good number of smaller to slot sized redfish. A TBS jig paired with shrimp crab or mud minnows will be a great choice. The shrimp will be best if you would like to have a chance at a black drum or Sheephead, which will be in the same areas. The water should stay clear coming off winter, so sight fishing reds on the mud flats should still be in full swing. This is usually the last of the clear water & chance to truly sight fish. Until next month, get out & fish! 🐟

