Nassau Sport Fishing Association August Report

Nassau Sport Fishing Association is a family friendly fishing club with business meetings held on the second Wednesday of the month on Amelia Island at the Kraft Ten Acres Main Building meeting room and we welcome everyone to come see what we are all about. We regularly host public educational seminars and we welcome newcomers to come learn how fishing here is different from other areas.

Our SKA Division 5 sanctioned kingfish tournament and In/Off Shore Rodeo tournament for 8 different species is Saturday August 5th and the family friendly festivities start at about noon when the anglers begin bringing their catches in to be weighed. So, if you are not able to fish the tournament, come on out to support the teams and enjoy music, BBQ, ice cream, beverages and a silent auction where you can score terrific deals on restaurants, lodging, and articles of all types donated by local businesses. Another bonus is the event is at the Marina in historic downtown Fernandina Beach with easy access to all that the town has to offer.

NSFA has yet to schedule an educational seminar for August so please check our website for upcoming events.

For more information or directions, please visit our website at: www.nsfafish.net