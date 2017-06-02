Nassau Sport Fishing Association June Report

Nassau Sport Fishing Association business meetings are held on the second Wednesday of the month on Amelia Island at the Kraft Ten Acres Main Building meeting room and we welcome everyone to come see what we are all about.

Our June seminar is The Finer Points of Surf Fishing presented by prominent member of the Florida Surf Casters Club, Paul “The Fishin Mortician” Anderson and all are welcome.

NSFA is already taking registrations for the 35th annual Fernandina Beach Fishing Rodeo, an SKA Division 5 sanctioned kingfish tournament combined with an in/off shore rodeo for 8 different species to be held August 5th.

We will continue to hold as yet unscheduled surf fishing outings and kayak fishing outings that all are welcome to attend. Please visit our website for up to date information on these as well as links to other local fishing tournaments not directly hosted by NSFA.

For more information or directions to any of these activities or events please visit our website at www.nsfafish.net