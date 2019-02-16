NauticStar Introduces Three Exciting New Models

Get a first look at NauticStar’s New Models at the Miami International Boat Show!

NauticStar Boats, a subsidiary of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc., has been reinvesting in the business at an accelerated pace, specifically, modernizing the plant and developing leading edge new products. The Company launched the new 195 Bay Boat in August, followed by the 251 Hybrid in September and will debut its largest offshore model yet, the 32 XS Offshore, at the Miami International Boat Show.

“To say we have been busy at NauticStar is an understatement,” NauticStar President Tim Schiek said in a statement. “We have assembled a strong team of marine experts focused on delivering the highest quality and best performing boats in their segment. This is not only driving continuous improvement in our boat building processes, but throughout the entire organization. We have also implemented a more disciplined product development process that is delivering more new products, at a faster cadence, with increased consumer insights and innovation that ultimately will deliver the best boating experience for our consumers at a reasonable price.”

The 251 Hybrid offers a fresh new look and a new 25-foot model to NauticStar’s very successful hybrid lineup. This unique multi-purpose vessel offers the perfect size and features for a family friendly pleasure boat and a tournament ready fishing platform.

NauticStar has also moved into the 30-foot plus category with its newest member of the family: the 32 XS Offshore. This outstanding saltwater performer delivers all the necessary fishing features for the serious angler with a smooth, dry, comfortable ride with cutting edge styling and comfort features never before seen in a boat of this style and size.

With its 10’ 6” beam, the 32 XS Offshore offers a spacious and comfortable bow that features large forward lounge seating with arm rests and plush wrap-around bow seats. The head console has a fully lined interior with a sink, SeaDek floor and electric flush toilet. It has a spacious and ergonomic helm to allow for dual 12-inch or 16-inch multifunction displays. The leaning post features ergonomically correct Llebrock double billfish seats with flip-up bolsters and pivot arms. It has a sink, tackle storage, and a slide-out, 35-quart YETI cooler. The D-channel, integrated T-top can be fitted with a variety of options such as a retractable shade and fold-down cockpit television. Aft, the jump seats flip-up for a spacious fishing deck with sizable, in-floor fish boxes and large port side dive door.

“Engineered for exceptional reliability and performance, the new 32 XS Offshore carries forward NauticStar’s 100-percent wood-free construction and one-piece foam filled fiberglass stringer system,” said Ryan Witt, director of engineering. “Additionally, we’ve added some great new design features such as sculpted hull sides, a side-entry cockpit door, and large insulated in-floor fish boxes. The 32 XS Offshore also features cutting edge technologies with NaviOP digital vessel control system and Klipsch custom-tuned audio system.”

“I am very proud of the team and all they have accomplished over the past year,” Schiek added. “These new models are truly exciting and we look forward to introducing many great new models in the future.”

The 251 Hybrid and 32 XS Offshore will be on display in Miami at booth A237 and available for test rides in the Yamaha in-water display.

For more information on each of NauticStar’s new model introductions, please visit:

195 Bay – https://nauticstarboats.com/boats/nauticbay-boats/195-nauticbay/

251 Hybrid – https://nauticstarboats.com/boats/hybrids/251-hybrid/