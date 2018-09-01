Navigational and Other Current Issues Inside Wiggins Pass

The 2018 dredge of the Wiggins Pass navigational channel has been completed and the dredge equipment has now left the area and has moved south to the area around Doctor’s Pass. The ECA has now resumed its normal soundings of the channel with the following results:

The sounding of the channel (shown above) show a few spots in the recently dredged area that are safe, but slightly shallower than expected. If you are using the channel regularly to the east of the north/south intersection you should be aware of these areas. These spots should deepen as the tidal currents and Cocohatchee River flow smooth out the bottom.

These sounding of the Wiggins Pass channel are regularly provided by the Estuary Conservation Association (ECA). These soundings are posted on the ECA website at: www.estuaryconservation.org and also just inside the door at the gas dock office in the Cocohatchee Marina. A review of these regular soundings over time should keep you abreast of the normal, yet ever-changing conditions in the Pass.

The ECA also took sounding of the channel that goes south through Water Turkey Bay and into the Vanderbilt Lagoon. The County has now re-marked this channel south to identify the deepest water, but water depths in the marked channel may not be sufficient for safe navigation at mean low water because of shoaling.

This waterway was last dredged in the mid-1990’s and has been gradually getting shallower in recent years. There is some activity underway by a group of concerned property owners in the Vanderbilt Lagoon area to try to work out a solution to these navigational issues. This waterway provides the only water access to the Gulf of Mexico for property owners to the south. It is estimated that there are about 1800+ properties with water access that are negatively affected by the shallow water in the Vanderbilt Channel and across Water Turkey Bay. The ECA website will monitor the activity of this group and provide regular updates on their progress.

The ECA will also be tracking the issues raised in a recent resolution unanimously passed by the Collier County Commissioners dealing with the diversion of storm water by the South Florida Water Management District from the Imperial River watershed into the Cocohatchee estuary. The ECA is very interested in the health of the Cocohatchee estuary and will also be following this issue on their website at: www.estuaryconservation.org. You should check the website for regular updates on this issue. Clean water in the Cocohatchee Estuary and the safe navigation of Wiggins Pass is what the ECA is all about!