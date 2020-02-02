Never Pass Up A Point

By Joe Sheaffer

The more I fish the inshore areas of SW Florida the more confidence I have figuring out how fish relate to certain structures. Points can be fantastic fish holding structures, be natural or man made. Points are productive in backwater areas, around outer islands of the sounds and bays, beaches and even under water offshore. Not all points are the same and figuring out certain keys help us as anglers to zero in on which will be more productive.

I like to use satellite maps to identify points in areas that I plan to fish. One of the first keys to look for is depth adjacent or close to the point, depth itself adds another type of structure and can be a very important factor for holding fish. Having depth close by allows fish the ability to adjust with the tidal changes. The next key to look for is other forms of structure close by, docks, sea walls, grass, a sand bar and others. The more types of structure will almost always guarantee fish holding potential for that point and that entire area. Another key would be checking out the tide forecast, knowing which way the current will be flowing can really help us anglers figure out how to set up on a point to fish it most effectively. I typically try to set my boat up or position myself on a point so that I have the current coming at me. Bringing my lure and presentation to me and usually the fish will be facing the same position waiting for the current to bring food to them. Your lure and presentation will have a much more natural look and you should get more bites with this strategy. Another important key to look for is eddies, these backflow areas along current lines will often hold fish allowing them to stay on the edge of the current ambushing bait as it comes by, fish don’t need to fight the current as much to feed. The last key would be the presence of bait, many times a point may have the right look but the absence of bait can affect its fishing potential. Don’t be afraid to move and check out other points if bait isn’t present.

I have had many successful fishing trips focusing on points, I’m sure with a little research and time fishing these areas you will have many successful fishing adventures.