by Capt. Billy Norris

Fishing has been difficult this month due to the red tide. However, if you are willing to look closely and work hard, you can still find fish. Offshore, look for patches of clean water. With clean water and structure, fish have been around. We have been catching Spanish mackerel, permit, jacks, mangrove snapper and a few cobia.

The backwaters were hit hard and finding fish is difficult, however going in deeper has been productive. It has been forcing me to seek out new spots holding fish and that’s always a plus. Wherever you are fishing, if you aren’t catching, try someplace new. We’ve been able to find some reds and trout. Get out there and give it your best shot! Capt Billy

Capt. Billy Norris is owner/operator of Pale Horse Fishing Charters. If you, your family, or guests are looking to fish Estero Bay, Bonita Springs or the surrounding area, contact him through his website: www.PaleHorseFishingCharters.com or Facebook page: www.facebook.com/palehorsefishingcharters or give him a call at (239) 285-7710.