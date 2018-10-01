Norman-October 2018

Lake Norman anglers can expect October to bring cool weather and great fishing! By mid-month, and with the onset of the Fall season, fishing will improve steadily. Cooling water temperatures invigorate bass and hybrids. They will begin to chase and feed endlessly on unsuspecting pods of shad and herring.

Look for hybrid striped bass off main channel points and in major creek arms. Surface feeding activity can occur at any time of the day, primarily at dawn and dusk. The majority of fish, however, will be caught by trolling, down lining baits or casting along drop offs and in deep holes along the main channel. Baits of choice are shad, herring, roadrunners, bucktails and jigging spoons. Popular locations this month are Mountain and Stumpy Creeks, as well as, the section of the main river channel near the State Park.

Fall bass fishing peaks in October. Be on the lookout for pods of shad cruising shoreline banks early and late. When you see bait shimmering on the surface, bass are usually not far behind. But, keep in mind that not all bass chase bait. Many wait in hideouts to ambush their prey. Underwater structure, pier pilings, stumps, rock piles and downed trees are popular haunts. Leery large mouths tend to locate inshore where they can be tempted by a variety of soft plastics, buzz and jerk baits.

Spotted bass, the feisty cousin of the largemouth, will be deeper. Spots tend to bunch in small groups or schools. Humps, contour drops and isolated structures are preferred hangouts for them throughout October.

White perch are easy to find by drifting baits just off the bottom. When a school is found, anchor and enjoy the action. Suggested baits are small minnows, shad, pieces of cut bait and shiny spoons and jigs. White perch do not have a size or creel limit, so keep all you care to eat. The white meat makes excellent table fare and is perfect for a family fish fry.

Flathead catfish sometimes follow marauding schools of feeding perch and are often caught incidentally by anglers seeking white perch. This brownish/yellow cat lurks below the perch where it picks off crippled feeder fish and eats discarded pieces of bait. In addition blues and channel cats plying Lake Norman waters are easy prey for bank and boat fishermen who use prepared or natural baits.

October Hotspots: Bass fishermen will find lots largemouth and spotted bass in the hot water discharge at the lower end of Lake Norman. Crappie fishing will improve throughout October, with the majority of fish taken on live minnows and small jigs. Best bet is Mountain Creek.

Regardless of which species you wish to target, October is a great month to fish on Lake Norman.