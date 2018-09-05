Norman – September 2018

July and August saw a resurgence in the number of hybrid striped bass taken from Lake Norman. In fact, Ron Frye caught three tagged hybrids in a single day in July and landed several striped bass the same week. The improvement in hybrid fishing can be attributed to an increase in the annual stocking rate, while the striped bass could have washed over Lookout Shoals Dam during the spring floods. In any event, their presence will add an exciting dimension to our fall fishing.

September is a month of transition for bass fishing. As water temperatures drop, both spotted and largemouth bass become more active. They will leave their deep-water summer haunts to feed on helpless shad along the shoreline and over humps and shallow points.

To “jump start” the fall season, try fishing the cooler waters from the base of Lookout Shoals Dam, south to the railroad bridge below Highway 70. Like all rivers, bass fishing is best when water is being released.

Farther downstream, the water temperatures usually drop back into the seventies. Between the 15th and 20th of the month, there is usually a frenzy of surface feeding activity. With the passing of each cold front, surface feeding schools become more and more prominent. Small, spotted and largemouth bass lead the charge early and as water temperatures continue to fall, are joined by their tournament size siblings.

Regardless of how good the surface fishing is, keep an eye on your fish finder for schools that might be suspended beneath the boat. They can be caught by vertically fishing bucktails, jigging spoons or drop shot rigs.

Best places to catch bass down river are at the mouth of large creeks and over main river channel humps. The large rocks in front of the Pinnacle Boat Access, the Highway 150 Causeway, the docks around The Boat House and New Midway Marina are excellent places to begin and end any trip. Anglers who fish the south end of the lake will find bass in Mountain, Reeds and Ramsey Creeks.

Tips from Capt. Gus:

* Since baitfish spend a lot of time near the surface this time of year, keep a watchful eye on surface feeding activity. Top water lures that pop, gurgle or churn the surface will entice strikes when feeder fish are under attack.

* Not all bass bites occur on the surface, so it’s important to fish the entire water column. To do so effectively, have several rods pre-rigged with baits appropriate for fishing from the top to the bottom.

* A likely place to catch bass in September is around any of the one-hundred plus channel and shoal marker poles that dot the lake. Most are positioned in relatively shallow water adjacent to a steep drop-off.

* September is the time to replace fishing line, particularly if you haven’t re-spooled since early spring.

See you out there!

Captain Gus

Fishing with Captain Gus

www.fishingwithgus.com

call 704-617-6812[email protected]