Norm’s Bait Lake Champlain Report

Fishing should really heat up in June, as May continues, some really nice 7-9 lb landlock salmon have been showing up in catches. Salmon have just starting to flare up and warming temps should really have the salmon bite on. 15-25 ft down trolling over 50-70 feet of water up the western side of the lake has been best. Stop in for the recent best color spoons, and current daily updates. Those who have been jigging for lakers have been scoring their share and that will only get better as we get into June and fish get settled in on their summer patterns.

Berkley paddetails and Venom Bad Blood SeriesTube jigs are among the favorites, many prefer white, but again each season finds favored patterns. Walleye action has been good in and around the rivers and look for that to continue. Bucktail jigs tipped with worms or shiners have been good. Heddon Sonars and Green Mtn. Grabbers in green, red and white, chartreuse and fire-tiger have been taking fish. Bass season will be upon us later this month and like always have crabs, minnows of all sizes and a huge selection of national and local bass fishing favorites. We will have everything you need to make your LCI Father’s Day Derby successful.

In response to Rachel Vicker’s article “Women of Angling Speak” on page 31, any female or novice fisherman are always welcome at Norm’s. Either myself or my staff will offer our time and advise. So stop in and ask us your questions so we can help you get geared up for the fantastic hobby of fishing and/or hunting.