Northeast Florida Marlin Assoc.

The hurricane has passed and clean up has begun. Camanche Cove Marina and the Northeast Florida Marlin Association both did well during the storm with very minimal damage. As we all recover and look forward it is time to think about our Fall Tournament. There will be something for everyone. It is actually an offshore and inshore tournament. Reel In The Cure Sailfish Tournament and Pink Up The Spots Redfish Tournament. ( Oct 20 and 21st) NEFMA is teaming up with the Ancient City Gamefish Association (ACGFA) to help raise money for Pink Up The Pace, a local St Augustine breast cancer awareness organization. Captains meeting will be Friday Oct 20 at the NEFMA club house. Food , band and a big raffle ! The off-shore portion of this tournament will include Billfish, Gamefish and Bottom fish. I expect Sailfish will be the primary target as it will be time for our fall run. There was actually a pretty good bite the week before the storm. For those of you that like to bottom fish the fall is a great time here both near shore and off shore. It maybe a little early but I expect the Wahoo bite is also a good possibility. So There is something for everybody here so please pass the word to your friends and let's have a great weekend of fishing and help Save the TaTa's..