Northeast Florida Marlin Association

NEFMA March

We just wrapped up the First Annual Don Combs Wahoo Challenge. With 42 boats and a captains choice of 2 days to fish out of a total of 40 we recorded some nice fish. Captain Don Frattle on the Fratt House managed to capture a 73.3 lb. fish on his first day that held first throughout the tournament. Callahan Hood was second with a 68.48 lb. fish, his boat the Reel Rowdy had a second fish of 63.7 lbs. The weather did not cooperate many days but as Don Combs would say when you do get out “you have to grind”. Speaking of Wahoo we recently had Steve Grant a local Wahoo fishing expert from Diamond Fishing Products give a Wahoo Trolling seminar at our club house. We had a packed house and I expect these guys are sharpening their hooks and their techniques.

March is a bit of a transition month for the Blue Water guys. As the Wahoo fishing wraps up we will be looking forward to our Dolphin and Marlin run. As the water begins to warm we will venture a little further out in search of the temperature breaks and weed lines. Then in April NEFMA will host one of the regions oldest and most significant tournaments, the Bluewater Tournament. This is the 46th year of the tournament which provides a pick two days format that many captains and smaller boats appreciate. There will be a mandatory Captains Meeting Thursday April 26 at the NEFMA Club house located in Camachee Cove Marina in St Augustine. The fishing days be April 27, 28 and 29 with expected prize money to exceed $35,000. This will be a Billfish and Striking fish tournament. For more information please go to NEFMA.com or email us at clubnefma@gmail.com.