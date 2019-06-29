Nosoro, Costa Rica – July Fishing Report

Craig Sutton here with the Cosa Rica Fishing Report, and I can confirm that the second high-season is in full effect.

We ran 79 trips last month which is the best May in our history. Better still is that May is traditionally our slowest month and the calendar for the rest of the summer is full of top-flight anglers.

Despite this momentary lull in trips, the crews delivered the goods with multiple Marlin releases backed-up with some BIG Yellowfin Tunas.

Captain William on the flagship Wandererled the way this month with 20 trips, edging out Captain Carlos on the battleship Discovererby two trips. Right behind them is the 2019 Ship of Fools winner, Captain Alex on the Harvesteraka the People’s Champion with 17 trips

In mid-May we endured a few rainstorms, but the weather has been mostly nice and perfect for fishing.

In early May we welcomed a fun group of Texans for a fierce week of fishing. Merritt and Brian Wruble, Nicole and Bubba Miles, Glenn and Dahni Bloomfield posted this on social media:

“We had such an amazing trip! Thank you to the staff, Captains and deck hands. You all went above and beyond to make sure we had a great trip with great memories! Thank you, and we can’t wait to start planning our next trip down to Nosara!”

We also welcomed Cameron Frowick’s group of Tyler, TX-based anglers to the blue water. Captain William braved the mid-month rains and delivered a wide array of meat fish for these hungry folks.

Meredith Frowick wrote this post: “The day was amazing! Went out in the Pacific Ocean and we all caught something.”

She continues, “Got three Yellowfin Tunas and one Mahi- Mahi. Thank you for the fun time.”

May was also a time for reunions; back in 2012 we hosted the Ganoe family of Jacksonville, FL as winners of the initial FishingNosara Family Cup kayak tournament.

That family trip made a huge impression because Maegan Ganoe chose Nosara as the spot to get married to her now-husband Jose Morales.

No trip to Nosara is complete without a fishing mission, and the newlyweds joined the Harvesteron May 17 for an incredible day of action.

The headliner was a big Blue Marlin (pictured) that snagged THREE baits simultaneously. Mate Wilson took command of the cockpit and kept all three anglers on the same page.

After the fight we safely released this monster alive and well.

“Thank you Alex for putting us on this huge Blue Marlin to celebrate Dad’s birthday and wrap up our wedding week here in Nosara! It took Jose, Daniel and me over 30 minutes to reel it in! Blue Marlin off our bucket list”

Call me ASAP so we can make your fishing dreams a reality at 904-591-2161 and visit blog.fishingnosara.com for daily catch reports.