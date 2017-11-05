Nassau Sport Fishing Association is a family friendly fishing club with business meetings held on the second Wednesday of the month on Amelia Island at the Kraft Ten Acres Main Building meeting room and we welcome everyone to come see what we are all about. We regularly host public educational seminars and we welcome newcomers to come learn how fishing here is different from other areas.

Our scheduled activities in November include a Kayak Fishing Outing November 4th 8am – 1pm at the Alamacani Ramp on Ft. George Island and an Advanced Saltwater Fly Fishing Techniques seminar in the grassy area next to the Fernandina City Marina South Parking Lot. This is an advanced class and anglers should bring their own fly fishing equipment.

For more information or directions, please visit our website at: www.nsfafish.net