Saturday October 7 – Toho Marine Outdoors “Elite One Man” Bass tournament series on Lake Toho and Kissimmee Chain of Lakes out of the Southport Park launch ramp. $100 entry fee and $5 processing fee. Annual membership fee of $25. 100% Pay-back, pays 1 place for every 5 boats, 2 Big Bass cash prizes. Angler of the Year gets FREE Entry to next season’s events. Looking for the best anglers in the area. Contact Tournament Directors: Jimmie Murphy 352-789-5351 or Mark Lundgren 540-809-5238 or visit tohomarine.com.