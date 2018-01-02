Octopus Ceviche

Ingredients:
- 1 pound octopus, cooked, cleaned & sliced
- 1 cup yellow grape tomatoes, halved
- ¼ cup cilantro, chopped
- ½ cup red onion, sliced thin
- 4 limes, halved
- 1 avocado, diced
- salt and pepper, to taste
- 8 corn tortillas, fried
Simply mix all ingredients and marinate for 2 hours in the refrigerator, then serve.
Per Serving (excluding unknown items):
- 1271 Calories
- 41g Fat (26.7% calories from fat)
- 87g Protein;
- 157g Carbohydrate;
- 19g Dietary Fiber;
- 218 mg Cholesterol;
- 1409mg Sodium.
Exchanges: 6 ½ Grain (Starch) / 8 Lean Meat / 1 Vegetable / 2 ½ Fruit / 7 Fat.