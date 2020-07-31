Off the Beaten Path

Capt. Justin Napior

August is here already and it’s my favorite month. The big snook and tarpon are chewing! Lately with everything going on, the boat traffic has been a little much so I’ve been spending most of my days on the water deep in the back country targeting juvenile tarpon. I love when I can fish on a weekend and not see another boat while jumping tarpon on some really fun light tackle.

My preferred bait of choice has been and Wyze Guyz Tackle Bambino in the color called Bayou Blink or the Bada boom jerk-bait in the color Purple rain. I rig those on a 1/8 ounce jig head or a twist lock hook, both from Skyline jigs. This tarpon hammered the purple rain jerk bait on the edge of a creek mouth! He had me running around the skiff as he flew out of the water nearly launching into trees and stumps. Quick picture and he was on his way, splashing me in the face as he swam off. With water temps in the 90’s I like to focus on areas with good moving water and deep pockets. The deeper cuts with lots of structure have been holding really fun back water juvenile goliath grouper! These guys have been loving the dark color paddle tails too.

Josh with a nice little football size Goliath that made a run like a big snook! Josh was able to slow him down before he got to the trees. These little goliaths are aggressive and hit hard and fast, also very fun on light tackle and a fun bycatch in between tarpon fishing. If you would like to book a backwater adventure with me I have some spots available in August. Hope everyone has great August, try to stay cool, till next month tight lines!!

