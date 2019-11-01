Powered by Mercury

Offshore Performance Specialties is recognized throughout the Southeast United States as a leading supplier of high-performance products designed specifically for recreational boating and racing applications. Offshore offers a full line of premium aftermarket parts and accessories for high-performance marine engines, including stainless steel headers, mufflers and exhaust systems, as well as custom accessories designed for unique marine applications. With a full-service shop that provides a wide range of installation services, Offshore Performance Specialties is a perfect choice for any high-performance boating project.

Established in 1987, we are a family-owned and operated business working out of a 10,000 square foot facility in Fort Myers, Fl. Our specialty is re-powering boats with either Mercury Outboards or Mercruiser Engines. We are also proud to be a CMI Exhaust distributor. Offshore is home to the largest inventory of Mercury and Mercruiser engines, parts and accessories in the southeastern United States. The staff here is extremely knowledgeable and includes several Mercury & Mercruiser Factory Trained & Certified technicians. We received the Mercury Congress Award in 2007 recognizing us as a Top 100 Dealers in the US. We have been a Mercury CSI Award winner consecutively since 2008 and thus are considered one of their Premier Dealerships.

Our mission focuses on the customer. Offshore will meet the customers’ needs whether they have a pleasure, performance, or fishing boat. We consider no job complete until the customer is 100% satisfied. No boat will ever be returned before being detailed back to the condition it was in when delivered.

We can be reached at (239) 489-0884 for all your performance needs.