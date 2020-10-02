On the Ball

Capt. Bill D’Antuono

Seasons changing means fish are moving around. Always stay ahead of the game and know fish patterns to increase your chances of successful trips. We have been targeting red grouper, mangrove & mutton snapper, and African pompano this summer.

Cobia will be the next targeted species once the water temperatures begin to fall. A few have been showing up here and there, but the main migration run will soon be upon us! This is an exciting time of year. Pay attention to social media accounts to see what fish are being caught. Mutton snapper were not as abundant this year as in 2019, but have started showing up. While spearfishing deeper waters it is not uncommon to see a jumbo mutton snapper, up to 25 pounds, cruise by. These are some of my favorite fish to spear and eat. Challenging to land and just an overall beautiful fish.

2019 and 2020 have been very good for red grouper fishing, let’s hope that trend continues. Any mark on your plotter can be holding a red grouper, but the most exciting part to me is diving spots that we catch fish on. The uniqueness of each spot and underwater terrain keeps me coming back for more. If you are interested in purchasing some fresh fish from local, licensed fisherman, do yourself a favor and checkout Mike’s Bait House Fridays from 12-5. Dilly’s Fish Company will be selling local fish, shrimp and lobster caught just a few days before. As always check my instagram @offshorenaples and @spearfishingnaplesfl for the latest catches!