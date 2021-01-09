On the Range: Jan. 2021

By Chuck Papp, Contributing Writer

In January, big game seasons come to an end. It has already ended in most of the northern states, but in the south, January tends to be the last month. Georgia closes within the first two weeks, and Alabama is not far behind. With these late seasons you still have an opportunity to get out there.

There are a few late seasons for archery and muzzleloaders as well. Right after these dates close, we still have a few weeks, and in some cases a few months of small game season left. Getting out and chasing some rabbits or squirrels in the treetops is not a bad way to spend an afternoon or a Saturday.

Right around the corner will be the spring start of turkey season. For some it is the one they look forward to the most. Turkey season offers a challenge that deer season lacks. You are constantly on the move trying to find them.

Here in Florida, we will see some of the best weather in the next 5 months. No humidity and no more hurricanes, so even grabbing your 22 rifle or pistol and hitting an outdoor range should be tops on the list. You can also get that shotgun and hit one of the local sporting clay ranges.

Just because the game seasons are over for the year doesn’t mean you need to sit inside and wait until the fall