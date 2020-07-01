On the Range: July 2020

By Chuck Papp Contributing Writer

In today’s modern age of plastic and new pistols coming out almost weekly, there still is one handgun that’s design has stood the test of time for over 100 years and still is a very viable tool. The John Browning 45 caliber 1911 semi-automatic pistol. Developed in 1905 but its trademark name comes from the year that the United States Military accepted it into service which was 1911. This pistol is still in use today with a few individuals of the armed services.

This pistol has seen and done it all; 2 World Wars, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, and everything in between. However, it does get overlooked a lot today because of the new self-defense pistols on the market but is still a worthy choice for an individual looking for a new handgun. This pistol can do it all, from protection of your house, to a day at the range, or your companion in the outdoors.

The design of the 45 1911 is generally a single stack, there are a few exceptions, but mostly a 7 to 8 round capacity magazine. The single stack is easier for most people to load the ammunition into the magazine. 90% of the individuals I encounter have a tough time just getting 4 rounds into a double stack magazine which can hold generally 10 to 20 rounds. “How many bullets does it hold?” is a question we get all the time, but what difference does it make if you CAN’T load it! Plus, with the size and energy of that 45 caliber bullet you don’t need a lot. I know gun guys say the ammo has gotten extremely better for the 9mm but it’s not the same.

The 1911 also has the best trigger mechanism on the market, and what makes a good shooter is how easy the trigger is. Being a single action design, the 1911 has the best trigger out there. The 1911 incorporates a thumb safety and a beavertail designed safety, which most pistols today have neither of. I like having a safety on a firearm, there are a lot of people who don’t but to each is own.

My final point about the 1911, it’s made from good old fashioned steel. The maintenance is a little more but worth it. There are a few manufacturers and gunsmiths that take this design to the next level as far as craftsmanship and in some instances pure art. Some companies will take “plastic” framed guns and throw some paint on them, cut a few holes here and there, change a barrel and turn that $500 pistol into $2000.00, but it’s still a plastic gun. Nighthawk, Wilson, Ed Brown, and Les Baer are all high end craftsmen of the 1911; real gunsmiths building serious pistols.

If you are looking for the highest-end self-defense pistol out there or want the crown jewel for a collection look at a 45 caliber 1911 pistol. It is and will always be the king of kings.

Chuck Papp, Manager

