By: Capt. Greg Poland

Its winter in the Backcountry of the Everglades and the spanish mackerel bite has been red hot, honestly it is one of my favorite times of year to fish because the action is nonstop and as I’m usually looking around the boat while out on charters, it seems like everybody has had a fish on. I like to keep a chum bag on either side of the boat to keep the fish active and use live shrimp on a light trace of wire and once they start you can conserve shrimp by cutting one in half or even trying an artificial. If you are a fly fisherman or want to give it a try now is usually the best time of year. I’ll take a 9wt fly rod and a red and white Lefty Deceiver Fly, cast it out behind the boat and hold on. I have fished with Lefty for many years and ever though he was famous for the glamor species, he loved to sneak into town in the winter and fish with me for the spanish mackerel run. If you are more adventurous and continue over to fish the oceanside, the sailfish are biting as I have been sneaking out to the reef line when the weather allows for a bay boat to be out safely there. I like to fish a live ballyhoo on a 20lb spin rod and we have been having good luck early mornings and late in the day. If you are looking to get out on the water give me a call as I have some open dates and would love to catch a few fish with you. Tis the holiday season and what better way to spend a day out on the water fishing with family and friends!