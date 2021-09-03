One the Range: Sept. 2021

By Chuck Papp, Contributing Writer

The light at the end of the tunnel is starting to flicker through the darkness, just starting that is. What I am talking about is the nationwide ammo shortage that has been playing on this country now for a better part of a year and a half. We are at the point, to a degree, that if you look a little you will now be able to find the ammunition that you are needing. However, it may not be the exact brand you want, or the exact make up of bullet that you may have had in the past, but you will find something similar.

Now what I am talking about in the exact bullet department is that hunters like and use the bullet which they feel is best for their needs, the game in which they are going after, or even more importantly what their rifle likes the best. Rifles have their own personality when it comes to what that specific rifle likes. For example, a Remington 30-06 might prefer a 150gr bullet over a 165gr bullet, or vice versa. So that hunter who has been looking for 150gr Federal Ammunition might only find 150gr Winchester Ammunition. All this means is that this individual will have to get to the range and may have to adjust the scope to the new ammo. Not the end of the world but it’s time consuming to someone who may find it hard to get out and do that.

Handgun ammo for the ranges and to purchase has lightened up a lot. Prices have dropped now down to a more realistic amount, as the 9mm which is by far the nation’s most popular handgun ammo is now running 20 to 25 dollars for a box of 50.

Shotgun ammo is still slow though, where it seems like the clay target ammo has not come around yet, it has gotten better but not as easily to find as the others.

It’s getting better out there, not where we want it at, but after a year and a half it has improved immensely.