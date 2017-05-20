Oswego Report and Forecast

by Robert Mallory

The fishing in Oswego right now is as good as it gets. Brown trout are being very cooperative inshore with some large fish in the mix. Fish are still being caught shallow and anywhere you can find warmer, stained water there will likely be brown trout in the mix. Both stickbaits and spoons like regular sized Michigan Stingers are working well. For us spoons have been better the last few trips especially in the dirtier water. A few of the favorites from this weekend were Regular Michigan Stinger in Ice Frog, UV Brown Trout, as well as UV Gator all took multiple brown trout. Spoons have been fished off of downriggers set a few feet down and 50-70 feet back depending on water clarity. Short leadcore segments and slide divers also took brown trout loaded with Michigan Stingers.

As long as the Oswego river continues to pump out dirty water I would expect the brown trout fishing around port to remain good. Offshore in 120-150 feet of water there are numerous lake trout sitting on the bottom just waiting to be caught. To target them load up your downriggers with Hammerhead cowbells and Spin n Glows. Cowbells with Glow blades and white spin n glows worked for us on a recent foray out deeper looking for lake trout one evening. To fish them adjust your speed to 1.5-1.7 MPH and lower your downrigger a couple feet from bottom with the offering. Occasionally bumping bottom with the rigger balls can promp a strike as well. With the high water currently on Lake Ontario, the amount of floating debris at times can be quite bad, so heed caution when running in the dark or in rough seas.

Also – because of high water – if you are venturing to Lake Ontario for the first time in a few weeks, you will likely want knee high rubber boots as many launch docks are several inches under water. Don’t wait to get out- some of the best fishing in years is happening now!