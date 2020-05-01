By Joe Sheaffer

Pier-Beach and Jetty

Many of us are lucky enough to have some type of fishing vessel and there are many advantages of being able to fish from a boat or kayak. Many anglers, for one reason or another, must find other ways and places to enjoy their passion. I for one, love exploring different fishing opportunities and to be honest, surf fishing is my favorite. Living on the peninsula of Florida gives us many opportunities to fish without using a boat. I regularly fish many of SW Florida’s Piers, Beaches and Jetties. I’m lucky enough to live within a short distance from each of these areas and it is nice to fish them when I only have short windows of time. Some of the largest fish I have ever caught have been from these types of areas, not to mention the variety of species. It isn’t difficult to find and explore the many opportunities in your area. Starting with county park directories, online maps and search engines, local fishing reports, regional fishing papers and magazines; all can be helpful in locating fishable areas. It isn’t necessary to take a ton of equipment, especially if fishing shorter time windows. I usually take a 7’6 spinning rod, 2500-3000 series spinning reel, 15-20 lb. braid, and several choices of leader (15-40lb Fluoro), and a small backpack with terminal tackle and lures. Obviously, if you intend on keeping a few fish for table fare, along with water and snacks, you would carry a small cooler. Having equipment and a system that allows you to adjust to the way you fish, what you’re fishing for and the different fishing conditions will help in your success. I have caught many different species and sizes of fish with this type of equipment, including snook, redfish, trout, flounder, pompano, sheepshead, and black drum to name a few. I highly recommend fishing and exploring many of these areas. PB and J can be great places for fishing adventures and memories. Good luck and keep casting.