Palm Beach County KDW Classic Set for June 4th & 5th

The 18th annual Palm Beach County KDW Classic returns to the Riviera Beach Marina Village. The popular contest hosted by the venerable West Palm Beach Fishing Club (WPBFC) routinely attracts over 200 boats! The KDW Classic is a family-oriented event, offering a wide range of prizes for adults and kids.

A total of $34,000 in cash awards will be presented to the top ten anglers catching the heaviest kingfish, dolphin, and wahoo, and the top ten junior anglers. A total of 40 cash awards in all. An additional $30,000 in raffle items and other tournament prizes will be up for grabs.

A great value to anglers, fun entertainment and an ongoing commitment to give something back to the community are why the KDW Classic has developed such a loyal following. Tournament proceeds support a variety of local initiatives including educational scholarships, artificial reef construction, mangrove plantings, and youth fishing programs produced by the Fishing Club’s charitable affiliate, the Palm Beach County Fishing Foundation.

The tournament entry fee is $225 per boat by May 14th and $300 after that Friday (WPBFC members and sponsor marina tenants qualify for an early entry discount). Tournament entry includes two awards dinner tickets, two short-sleeve tournament t-shirts, and entry into multiple prize drawings. The first 200 boats to register receive an awesome KDW Classic bucket filled with sponsor swag. For additional information call the WPBFC at (561) 832-6780 or visit www.kdwclassic.com.