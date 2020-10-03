Palm Beach Hawks Trade in Ice Skates & Sticks for Rods & Reels on the Blue Heron

By Co-Publisher Jeremy Wallace

My son Jackson & I play ice hockey over at the Palm Beach Skate Zone & have become friends with a bunch of great families that represent our local Palm Beach Hawks 12U team. One recent late Summer Saturday morning we joined the team on a great drift fishing outing on the Blue Heron out of Riviera Beach. Some had angling experience like they do as very talented athletes on the ice, others were trying something new with a rod & reel in hand, with my two favorite pastimes growing up on Long Island as a kid fishing every in-season weekend with my grandfather & dad and then heading to the Nassau Coliseum or watching on TV my beloved team the New York Islanders. It was such a great day for all as the weather cooperated, the crew was top-notch, & we on-boarded a good amount of fish that included two solid kings, a very large mutton snapper, some keeper yellowtail, bonitos, & porgies. The team & their family members who came along truly enjoyed the change of scenery from the rink as I could see their smiles & hear their chatter throughout the day as someone got into a fish, especially loved the moment of their reactions as a few large sharks surfaced around the boat looking for an easy pickoff meal.