Palm Beach In and Offshore: Dec. 2020

By Capt. Weston Russell Contributing Writer

Finally, the weather has changed and with that being said, pelagics will be making their way down the coast to feed on our sweet goggle eyes. The sailfish migration will be on top, but it’s the big dolphin that pique my interest. Monster dollies will be pairing up with sails for better hunting ability. If you hook a sail keep your eye out for partners and good luck!

For the anglers looking for the fish of a lifetime, the mighty swordfish will still be around, but we are at the end of the fall run. Picking a calm day will be the hardest part. The finger numbers off Juno have produced some nice fish last month. When swording, don’t be afraid to move around and check out different spots. You have to put your time in to get a good one, or maybe you may just get lucky. Drop deep!

Something for the inshore guy – expect good fishing on the cold front days. The inlet will be the place to be. Jacks, Spanish macks, and permit will be on the list. Live shrimp or a finger mullet lure will be your best bet. Look for marks on your bottom machine before casting out. Better to search and find them, then to just blind fish. Tight lines!

Captain Weston Russell

561-310-2690

www.reelintensefishing.com