Palm Beach In & Offshore: Aug. 2021

By Capt. Weston Russell Contributing Writer

Welcome to the August fishing report for West Palm Beach, Singer Island, and the waters up to Jupiter. You can expect calm morning waters followed by rainy afternoons. The weather plays a big part in your fishing adventure this time of year. If you plan on heading offshore looking for dolphin you should start early to avoid any weather issues in the afternoon, especially if you are going out swordfishing. You do not want to hook the fish of a lifetime and be drawn out on a six hour fight while lightning and thunder roll around you. August is also a great time to catch yellowtails on the reef. During July, there were some really big yellowtail flags taken after the cold water upwelling. Along with the flag yellowtails were some jumbo vermillion snappers; August should hold the same. If you are fishing and not getting bites, try different depths and maybe try lighter leaders. Snappers have keen eyesight and can recognize when things are abnormal in the water. The big ones are smart (that is why they are big)!

On the beach there will be schools of tarpon hanging out down at the end of the condos by MacArthur Park. These fish like live sardines or thread fins so if you are going to target these fish load up on your live bait. A big rod and strong anglers are needed to land one of these silver monsters. Remember, it is illegal to pull them out of the water unless you have a permit.

For anglers that like to fish the edge of the Gulf Stream, there will be chances for smoker kings, cobia, and summertime sailfish; try fishing the waters north of the Singer Island condos. The 130’ depth should get you the shot you’re looking for. I like to fish some deep and some on the top; covering all the columns of water are important because fish swim at all different depths. If you want to step up your game, throw out a chum bag and watch them come to you. There have been a lot of sharks around but riding with some of those sharks will be cobia on their backs. Keep a big spinning rod with a bucktail jig ready to cast to any cobia you may see. Reel them in quickly because sharks like to eat them too. If you have a shark chasing your cobia it is best to open up the bail and let the cobia swim away from the shark. Then when he is in the clear, lock it down and start the fight over. Best of luck!

I want to end this report with some stuff that really bothers me. You know plastics are destroying the ocean. If you see anything plastic, please make the effort to pull out your gaff and get it in the boat and out of the water. Think of it as practice for gaffing fish. Thank you for your help. Tight lines my friends!

Captain Weston Russell

561-310-2690 • www.reelintensefishing.com