Palm Beach In & Offshore: July 2020

By Capt. Weston Russell Contributing Writer

Welcome to the Coastal Angler Magazine fishing report for the month of July. Calm seas and afternoon rain will be the normal for this time of year. Get yourself out early morning to make the most of your day. Most anglers will head out to the deep looking for dolphin, but the pros know that the best opportunities are just out of the inlets. Florida has the most man made reefs in the country and most anglers drive right over all the best spots to head offshore to weed lines. Your GPS has all the good spots already programmed in the unit. Try stopping and jigging a few before burning that fuel. Near shore reefs hold fish like amber jack, cobia and permit as well as African pompano to name a few. These fish make great table fare and are hard fighting fish.

If you are an angler that doesn’t care about the nearshore bite and wants the offshore feel… get yourself an electric reel like the Daiwa 3000 with the hand crank and go deep drop for swordfish. There have been some slobs landed recently and some great opportunities for finding floating structure with dolphin. Put a chum bag out when dropping, this will ring the dinner bell. Don’t forget to drift a bait off the riggers. You just don’t know who is swimming by the boat. Thanks again for taking the time to read this and….tight lines!

Captain Weston Russell

561-310-2690 • www.reelintensefishing.com