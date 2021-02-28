Palm Beach In & Offshore: March 2021

By Capt. Weston Russell Contributing Writer

Welcome to the March fishing report for Palm Beach, Singer Island, and Juno Beach. Expect great fishing and plenty of opportunities this month. The beaches will be swarming with spinner sharks and tarpon. These beasts will give you the fight of a lifetime. It won’t be hard to find the fish, just drive along the beach and look for anything dark and moving away from the vessel. The shore past the Singer Island condos will be on fire. Live bait or popper lures will work. Try to get ahead of the school for best bite.

Offshore expect fat blackfins, jumbo dolphin, and fearsome kings to be on the edge, 130’ to 200’ depth. There has been a lot of cold weather up north similar to last year’s weather patterns. March 2020 was epic and we at reelintensefishing.com expect the same this March. Live bait is a must! Catch it or radio the bait boat on VHF 68. Light rigs will get the most bites.

Let’s talk about swordfishing. Some monsters have been taken this year. If you have never caught a broadbill then get your yourself out there. Wait for a calm day and don’t forget to bring the harpoon, you will need it if the fish is over 250lbs. If you are not sure how to sword fish, give us a call, we will get you on track for success. Tight lines and remember “you can’t catch them from the couch”!

