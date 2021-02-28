Palm Beach International Boat Show Set to Sail into Town

Thursday, March 25 – Sunday, March 28



In addition to a wide selection of watercraft and marine accessories, the 36th annual event offers fun for the whole family.

The 36th annual Palm Beach International Boat Show (PBIBS), brought to you by the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County, takes place Thursday, March 28 through Sunday, March 31 along Flagler Drive in downtown West Palm Beach, directly across the Intracoastal Waterway from Palm Beach Island. The show will feature more than $1.2 billion worth of yachts and accessories, including hundreds of boats ranging from 8-foot inflatables to super yachts nearly 300 feet in length. In addition to the large selection of boats and exhibits, the show will offer fun and educational activities, including The AquaZone, an upfront experience with a variety of water sports and innovative products.

“The PBIBS has something for the whole family – great food and drinks, fishing and boating educational seminars, and vendors from all over the world. You just might be surprised what you will find at the Palm Beach International Boat Show. You could find that boat you were looking for or a new pair of sunglasses. On behalf of the Marine Industries of Palm Beach County, we invite you to come down to the West Palm Beach waterfront and enjoy one of the largest boats shows in the country.” MIAPBC Board President George Gentile.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Informa Markets has worked closely with the City of West Palm Beach to enhance safety measures, updating the layout so the entire event is open-air. There will also be four entrances and exits to ease the flow of pedestrian traffic and promote social distancing. All attendees will also be required to wear masks.

“The health and safety of our staff, exhibitors, visitors, and community remains our number one priority,” said Andrew Doole, president of Informa Markets U.S. Boat Shows. “We also recognize the importance of our boat shows to the local and state economy, and the marine industry at large. We look forward to safely welcoming boating enthusiasts and marine businesses to the Palm Beach show, in a world-famous destination during the most beautiful time of year.”

PBIBS will be organized in accordance with Informa’s newly adopted AllSecure health and safety standards, as well as all official government and local authority guidance and regulations. Informa coordinated the AllSecure standards in coordination with its association partners, peers, venues, suppliers, contractors, health officials, and federal and local authorities to develop. Adopted industry-wide, the AllSecure standards raise the bar on safe, hygienic, productive, and high-quality organized event experiences.

VIP Experience : For attendees looking to experience the show as a VIP guest, the Windward Club offers the luxuries of a premium open bar, gourmet hors d’oeuvres, happy hours, and exclusive events in a unique indoor and outdoor lounge setting. Guests will enjoy entrance to the show one hour before open and will be able to experience an exclusive sanctuary within the Palm Beach International Boat Show to relax, wine and dine, and plan the day. Centrally located inside the Lakeside Pavilion on Flagler Drive, the Windward VIP Club is open Thursday through Sunday during show hours. The Windward VIP pass cost is $200 now until February 14th and will be $250 starting February 15th, inclusive of admission to the show.

The AquaZone: A “show within a show,” the AquaZone, presented by Informa U.S. Boat Shows and Nautical Ventures Marine Superstore, is an exciting and engaging attraction designed to give show-goers an upfront and personal experience with a variety of water sports and innovative products. Previously held in a pop-up, 40,000-gallon freshwater pool, the AquaZone’s new open-area location on the Intracoastal Waterway will allow product demonstrations to reach higher speeds and go for longer distances. Located on the south end of the show, it will feature in-water demos, hands-on testing, contests, and prizes on all show days during show hours. The area also will serve as a one-stop learning center for water sports and product information.

Show Information: General admission tickets are $28 for adults and $18 for children six through 15 years old. Children under six are free. An adult, two-day ticket is $52. The VIP Experience, includes access to the show and VIP Lounge, is $200 now until February 14th and will be $250 starting February 15th. Guests must be 21 or older to access the lounge.

The show runs from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 26, and Saturday, March 28, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 29.

For more information on activities, boats on display, exhibitors, transportation, and parking, and more, visit PBboatshow.com.