Panacea April Fishing Report

#1- Paxton Newlin caught a couple of firsts… a doozy,22 inch long trout….then topped it off with a redfish 24 inches!

#2-Shyanne Villoldo shows her nice upper slot speck!

The bay waters have been erratic at best from as dark as coffee, to milky and temperatures back and forth between 58-72 degrees. Hopefully everything will start leveling out to let the spring feeding begin. Pinfish are still scarce but the plant life and grass flats look great because they never died back from long-term cold water. Glass minnows and other bait schools will start showing up this month to get the frenzies started. The topwater action will heat up quickly and my favorite is still a bone One Knocker Spook walked across the surface until it disappears into a boil the size of a five gallon bucket when that monster fish sucks it down.

Now you get to test the rod/reel and line that has probably been hanging in your garage all winter.

Reds are already on the bars near Piney and some nice slot trout are already cruising the potholes on the flats.

State waters open for gag grouper from April 1st – June 30th in Franklin, Wakulla, Taylor and Jefferson counties so remember they must be over 24 inches with a pinched tail.

Red grouper are still at 20 inches. Always make sure to keep up to speed on all rules, regulations, season openings and closures to stay out of trouble and make every trip on the water safe and productive! Good luck and take a kid fishing to show them how awesome the outdoors can be!

Capt.Steve’s Fish School-

Remember to support CCA and sign up to fish the CCA Star Tournament that runs from May 25 – Sept. 2….Great prizes from Complete boat packages to College Scholarships & lots of stuff in between!

SkeeterBite Fishing Charters

Captain Steve Hobbs

850 363-0527

[email protected]

