Panacea Fishing Report – August

Summer is going strong! But actually the thunderstorms are keeping the water temps under control even if it still feels like you’re in a sauna. The cloud covered day’s help to make the day comfortable.

Red snapper closed on July 12th but maybe FWC with take into account the rough water and re-open the season…we’ll see…

Baitfish are still showing up so keep an eye out for birds or fish busting the surface to throw baits. Trout have mostly moved to deeper water (5-8 feet) so as soon the sun gets up move out throwing a jighead with a jerkbait. You may even pick up some nice flounder. Redfish are cruising as well but are still hanging together, so when you hook one you have a good chance to double or triple up. Topwater baits are working early and late if the floating grass isn’t bad.

If you will take time to cast net mud minnows along the grassline you may entice a few more bites because it is still a ways away before live shrimp will be available again. Tarpon are steady migrating thru the area so look for them rolling through and maybe you’ll get a shot. There are plenty of sharks and goliaths around so if you have heavier gear move offshore near any of the artificial reefs. Chum a little, and drop a dead bait. Then, hang on!

Capt.Steve’s Fish School-

1. Remember gag grouper is only open in Federal Waters, 2 per person,24″ minimum

2. Cobia is open everywhere, 1 fish per person, 2 per boat, 33″ minimum to the fork of the tail

Plan around the weather, use sunscreen, and take a kid fishing to let them appreciate nature…Catch em’ up!

Captain Steve Hobbs

SkeeterBite Fishing Charters

850 363-0527

[email protected]

Check us out on Facebook