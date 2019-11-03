Panacea: November Fishing Report

Finally the weather is changing and the fish should be munching. Every bay, creek mouth and oyster bar will be holding hungry predators trying to beef up for a predictably cooler time of year.

Topwater will get smashed, swimming baits will get crushed and jigs will get hit so hard you’ll have to hang on tight to keep your rod from taking a swim. The fish already realize that fat is where it’s at so they are eating everything in sight to try to make it to another spring. The mouth of Ochlocknee Bay will hold fish all month, or get skinny on the flats of Piney Island for reds and trout.

Offshore black sea bass should be showing up in numbers. Shrimp, squid or bouncing a jig should get all the fillets you need for a nice meal. Red snapper is closed, but gag & red grouper are open in state and federal waters. Mangrove snapper and amberjack are near any of the towers. Of course if you are looking for a fight there are plenty of sharks that will be willing participants to a tug of war.

Fall is one of my favorite and exciting time of year on the water or on land with deer hunting seasons. It’s hard to decide whether to hook up the boat or head to the tree stand but with either choice you can’t go wrong. Remember to take a kid into the outdoors, enjoy and be safe out there!

