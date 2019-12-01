Panacea – December Fishing Report

Pic#1- Don & Piper Crews doubled up on a couple of upper slot trout.

Pic# 2- Tiffany Shiver shows off her nice 23″ redfish.

Pic# 3- Diane Hatcher from Port St.Lucie, w/husband Don in the tower are proud of her 19.5″ trout caught on live shrimp.

Redfish, trout, and redfish, trout…those are the species of the month.

Piney, Levy, Dickerson, Oyster Bay & Ochlocknee, east to west you can find hungry reds and trout. This month the fish will be more than happy to get into a tug of war. They are eating topwater plugs like a chrome side/ black back Zara-spook, H2O Softdine mullet pattern or loving a live shrimp or cut bait on the bottom. A DOA shrimp or Gulp shrimp under a popping cork will also get action. The sheepshead are showing up in numbers around structure, and will slurp up a shrimp on the bottom using a 1/8 ounce weight sliding above a 2/0 circle hook. As the weather stabilizes colder the fish will move into the rivers and you will be able to fish more

protected from the wind and cold. Remember to release our healthy overslot sow trout to keep the population strong.

1.Trout Regulations are proposed to be changing after the 1st of the year in our New Big Bend Region-the proposed changes are-slot size 15″-19″, 4 fish limit per person, only 1 overslot trout per boat & Charter Captains and/or crew are no longer allowed to keep a bag limit on a for hire trip

2. Please voice your opinions to FWC at- MYFWC.com/saltwatercomments or call 850 487-0554

