Panacea – February Fishing Report

February is here and the weather has been anywhere from 32 degrees to 75 degrees. The rivers and creeks should be on fire with reds and trout in every deep spot. Fish slow moving with a gold Aqua Dream spoon, Gold/black back Paul Brown Fat boys or a lightly weighted Saltwater Assassin in the color of your choice and it will create a day to remember. Live shrimp can always be your back up to turn fish on when things slow down between tidal peaks. The water temperature determines where you will find fish. If you can find temps close to 60 degrees that is where you want to be for non-stop action. The spring fed creeks and rivers stay around 72 degrees up river so look for the right-mix to keep the rods bent. Ochlocknee River has been holding sheepshead around the bridge. Fiddler crabs and live shrimp are productive baits. Remember to be aware of the manatees who are also cruising in the warmer waters. If you travel outside near structure or hard bottom the black sea bass should be eating so move offshore and have some fun. Bounce a gulp and reel em up.

Remember- take a kid fishing and educate them on the outdoor life style!

