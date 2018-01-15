Panacea Fishing Report: January 2018

Pic#1-Had to show this nice river red!

Pic#2-Bruce DeGrove caught this 20 inch trout on a live shrimp on a jighead.

Pic#3-Keep yours eyes open for the manatees! Respect the idle zones!

Happy New Year and It’s time to settle in the rivers & springs. We had some cold temperatures in December, so the bay water temps have dropped below the sixty degree mark. You should start fishing up river or near where warm water springs flow to the bay. Best bet is to soak live shrimp on the bottom so that the fish can use all their senses to find your bait, and not burn calories doing it. You can also slow jig a Mirrodine in 808 color or bounce a Gulp shrimp in glow near the bottom to find catching action. You should find plenty of reds, trout, silver trout, sheepshead or even some mangrove snapper to pull some drag. Remember everything is slower at this time of year so take a little longer to let them eat before you rip some lips.

FWC will be putting out new season dates or any regulation changes soon so check it out on myfwc.com.

Take a kid fishing,dress warm,watch out for the manatees and be safe!

Submitted by:

Capt.Steve Hobbs

SkeeterBite Fishing Charters

850 363-0527

Splopscapt@gmail.com

Check us out on Facebook