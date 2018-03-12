March 2018 Panacea Fishing Preview ea

Pic# 1- Andy Johnson says this 4lb. Sheepshead is coming with me to dinner!

Pic#2- Mitch White caught this river redfish fishing a live shrimp.

Pic#3- George Perez was throwing an artificial shrimp lure when this trout showed up.

Well, March is here and things should start to warm up temperature wise which also means fish getting active.

If the water stays cold check out Levy Bay bars and grass lines for some redfish action. Throw a Mirrolure with green back white belly or a Redfin in gold or silver to attack a bite. As the water temps move upward it will be time to start moving toward the bay and working the bars and spoil banks. It shouldn’t be long before it will time to start throwing topwater. My favorite is still a Spook One Knocker in bone color. If conditions don’t change much trout, reds and sheepies will stay up river hanging around Spring Creek and all the way up Ocklocknee to the boils. Weather is the key so watch out for the rainstorms, dress appropriately and let’s get ready for spring because if you’re like me it can’t get here soon enough! Take a kid fishing, enjoy your time on the water and be safe!

Submitted by:

Captain Steve Hobbs

SkeeterBite Fishing Charters

