Panacea April Fishing Report



This time of year brings out lots of other fisherman such as Bald Eagles, Ospreys, and Hawks diving down and snatching fish that are so big you’re not sure they will be able to fly back to their nest to feed their chicks.

Heading toward spring and the fish are finally moving to the bars in the bay. The Ochlockonee River, Piney Island and Shell Point bars are all holding, trout, redfish, and flounder. The sheepshead can still be caught in the rivers and outside. Live shrimp will get slurped, but Bite-A-Bait fighters, Mirrodines, Redfins and just about any shiney gold/dark back, lipped or twitch baits will make the time fly by with action. Topwater plugs like Bone Super Spooks should wake up the bite this month as the water temperatures rise and fish get more active..

Gag grouper season opens in state waters off of Franklin, Wakulla, Taylor and Jefferson counties from April 1st until June 30. The limits are 2 gags/4 grouper daily bag limit. Remember gear rules require circle hooks and dehooking tools. There should be plenty to choose from because anyone who has ventured out this winter has been reporting plenty of large fish being caught and released while filling coolers with black sea bass.

This is an exciting time of year so make sure your equipment is serviced and hit the water Remember to take a kid fishing and let them experience and enjoy the outdoors!