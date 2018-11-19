Panacea November Fishing Report

Well the water was just starting to get right. It was clearing up, temperature was dropping and the fish were starting to show up where they should be for the fall. Reds were schooling on the bars, trout were back on the flats and bait was everywhere……………….Then this unwanted visitor name Michael showed up with bad intentions. Huge tidal surge, wave action, wind and more rain have messed things up but worse than that it caused devastation all around us. Fishing and water activities are secondary to people trying to get their lives back together after arguably the worst events ever. Let’s keep those folks in our thoughts and prayers and help your neighbors through these tough times so that the Big Bend can return to the some form of normalcy in the near future. Remember to be aware of floating debris and hazards when on the water and always be safe in general.

Once things settle down fishing can be a great stress relief and we all need that!

Pic#1-Steve Stinson caught and released this 39″ Bull red off of St. Marks.

Pic#2-Chris Erickson says big black drum are fun to fight!

Pic#3-Andrew Stinson says this is a big red (even of Dad ‘s is bigger!)