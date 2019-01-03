Panacea January Fishing Report

Pic#1-Dr.Jim O’Neil says the grouper were biting in December!

Pic#2-Stephen Riera had fun catching river trout!

Pic#3-RoseMary said this is her biggest red to date.

The rain keeps coming and the temperatures are cooling off. It’s 2019 and the New Year should start with fish moving into the rivers and creeks looking for the warmer spring fed water or shallow flats near oyster bars. They will heat up from the sun for the afternoon bite. Fish slow or smelly to tease the fish into eating. Reds and trout will be conserving calories so soak a live shrimp or cut mullet on the bottom or throw a suspending Mirrodine or Softdine and twitch it slow. You can always sight fish a new penny w/chartreuse paddletail and bounce it close to create a bite.

Gag grouper closed on December 31st in State and Federal waters but sea bass are still eating Stretch 25’s in black/gold or pink trolled near hard bottom to help bring home some sweet tasting filets for dinner. Pick your days, dress appropriately & enjoy the bay for year round family fun!

Submitted by:

Captain Steve Hobbs

SkeeterBite Fishing Charters

850 363-0527

[email protected]

