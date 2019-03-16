Panacea – March Fishing Report

Temperature changes and rain have kept the fish on the move in and out of the creeks and rivers due to water temperature and salinity levels. Schools of redfish should be cruising the shoreline of the bay looking for bait, which has been scarce so far but will be in our area soon. The trout will start moving toward the flats in tight groups so if you find them the action can be steady, but move off a short distance and everything could shut down. The sheepshead are still being caught and catches of 4-5 pound fish have been fairly common on live shrimp.

Offshore the Amberjack should be quite hungry and this will continue to improve. Mangrove snapper will be gathering around any of the towers offshore and are good table fair.

As the baitfish start showing up at the end of this month the flats should start to wake up and work into a more productive Spring pattern. This is what all inshore fishing folks look forward to. Bluefish, mackeral and ladyfish will arrive and along with local reds and trout the flats should come alive.

Remember to take a kid fishing and show them the excitement of the outdoors!

