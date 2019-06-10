Panacea – June Fishing Report

1. Chad Teems battled this sandbar shark for 25 minutes.

2. This nice overslot redfish went back to fight another day!

The air & water are heating up and so is the catching. Bait schools are cruising and will bring predators too. Cobia, kingfish, mackerel, bluefish and sharks will be glad to pick a fight.

Inshore the trout are setting up for dinner on the grass flats so find the spotty bottom and pop a cork with a nuclear chicken saltwater assassin paddletail and hang on to catch a bunch. Flounder are in the same areas so bounce a jig across the bottom and that will work too.

Reds are cruising but concentrate around bars or corners with current flowing and a Redfin or Top Dawg will light em up.

Capt.Steve’s Fish School Reminders-

*Gulf Federal Waters Gag Grouper opens June 1-Dec.31

*Red Snapper opens June 11-July13

*Gag Grouper closes in our four(4) counties State Waters on June 30

Take a kid fishing to teach them about the outdoors, protect yourself from the sun and be safe!

Captain Steve Hobbs

SkeeterBite Fishing Charters

Call or text 850 363-0527

[email protected]

Check us out on Facebook!