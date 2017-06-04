Panacea June Fishing Report

Things are happening! Bait schools are here and they have brought with them predators like kingfish, cobia, mackeral, blueish and sharks. Trout are on the grass flats and you can get a limit with a popping cork and a softbait under it in no time. Redfish are hunting along the grasslines on high tide so work those areas early and late with a lipped bait like a Redfin.

I want to outline some of the important dates coming up:

*Gag grouper closes in State waters on June 30 in Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor

*Gag grouper opens in all other State waters and Federal waters on June 1st thru December 31

*Red snapper opened on weekends in May in State waters and continues daily on May 25-July 4,then will be open again on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in September and October and on Labor day September 4th.

* Red snapper is slated to be open on June 1st in Federal waters but will close as soon as the annual catch limit is reached???

*29th Annual Big Bend Saltwater Classic is June 16 and 17

*CCA Florida Star Tournament runs from May 27-September 4th,sign up at

www.ccaflstar.com

Check out these dates, catch em up and be safe!

Submitted by:

Captain Steve Hobbs

SkeeterBite Fishing Charters

Call or text 850 363-0527

splopscapt@gmail.com

Pic#1-Jerry Maursetter from Jasper is taking home dinner with this nice 26″ Gag grouper.

Pic#2-Monica Toth had her biggest trout at 20.5 inches!

Pic#3-Bayard Stern is proud of his 17 inch dinner plate size flounder.