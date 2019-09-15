Panacea September Fishing Report

Hot hot, hot! Did I mention it is hot?

Even with heat and breezeless days the fish are still cooperating. You should get out early, throw a One Knocker or Top Dawg in your favorite color and walk the dog until it gets blown up.

Trout, reds, ladyfish, mackerel, bluefish or jacks have been cruising. Get out early but as the sun moves higher in the sky you may need to move deeper and bounce a jighead with a Saltwater Assassin jerk bait which will also increase your chances for nice flatty doormat flounder.

Plan ahead for the afternoon showers and listen for thunder and get off the water before any lightning gets close. If you do head offshore the baitfish, like greenies and pinfish are still around so put them out on a flatline or bottom rig and be ready to battle anything from a kingfish to a shark. When passing any buoys or channel markers keep an eye out for a cobia too!

Wear sun protection, check the weather and take a kid fishing for a fun day on the bay. CATCHEM’ UP!

Forecast By:

Captain Steve Hobbs

SkeeterBite Fishing Charters

850 363-0527

[email protected]

Check us out on Facebook!