Pasco County Report By: Capt. Bobby Carrol

It’s just a matter of time before we start to get the negative tides we’ve all been waiting for. But, until they arrive, here’s what has been going on around the area.

Redfish have moved back in with the schools of mullet. Try and target them at the lower end of the tide. That way you can get a shot at them without being tucked under the mangroves.

Trout has been solid in the deeper pockets. Soon, they will start to move around oyster bars and the big gators will migrate in for their winter time breeding.

Juvenile tarpon have been plentiful in the rivers this time of year and very active since we have had steady rain. Throw a smaller twitch bait rigged with a single hook on the back for your best chance at a hook up.

Snook have moved back into the creeks. Look for heavy current with an ambush spot for them to attack. If you catch one, I’m sure there will be another sitting in the same area!