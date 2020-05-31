Capt. Roan zumFelde

The summer is here and hopefully Covid goes away. The canals opened up May 4th and the Peacocks were out in force. So as long as things do not get shut down again all the Dade and Broward boat ramps are open. This will probably be the last month or half month of great bass and peacock fishing in the canals until the water gets too high. The Golden Gate is still shut down, but there is good bank fishing on the system and area canals around SWFL. Check out the bridges this month; the fish love to get under them and ambush baits from the shade lines.

Let’s talk a little peacock fishing. I get a lot of questions about what I use to catch them. First and foremost, the easiest way is to use live shiners or shrimp under a cork, I’ll get that out of the way first. If using either bait, keep them alive in a good insulated aerated bait bucket, they will last longer. Capt. Bill’s and Serenity has shiners and we have shrimp. For your conventional tackle, I like a 6’6 medium action spinning rod with 20lb braid and a 30lb Fluoro leader. The leader is mostly in case you run into that tarpon or snook that tends to be found in the same location. Baits of choice-anything flashy from makers like Rapala, Heddon, Wyze Guys or Naples Custom Jigs, also Savage Gear swim baits work well (see picture). For your Fly Tackle I like to throw a 6, 7, or 8 weight fly rod with a fairly short 8 ft. leader of at least 16lb class and 30lb shock. Shorter leaders turnover well and reduce the chance of hanging it in a tree on your back cast. Flies of choice-pretty much any top water like the Grave Digger, Slip Slider, Stealth Bomber, Wiggle Minnow, or if they are refusing the top, clouser minnows or any other slightly weighted flies (see pic). I tend to work the top waters slower than you would think when tempting peacocks, they seem to be more aggressive when it sits for a minute and then a quick short trip, usually fires them up. If you need more info come talk to us at the shop on Danford and pick up some tackle and some tips on where to go catch the PEAS.



