Peak Wintertime Fishing

by: Caitlyn Gatrell

Florida is known for many things, but one of its key features is its climate. Year-round we are fortunate enough to enjoy mostly warm temperatures, which means fishing is always on! Of course, during peak winter we experience a drop in temperature, but even our “cold” doesn’t come close to the snowy winters experienced up north. This climate creates a unique and inviting environment that attracts anglers and tourists from all over the world! All of which are eager to explore Florida’s rich culture and waters, especially in the stunning Ten Thousand Islands.

Wintertime fishing in Southwest Florida offers chances for success as the changing water temperatures influence fish behavior and migration patterns. Some species retreat or become less populated, while others become more abundant, providing us with exciting opportunities. The most productive spots during this time include points, flats, oyster bars, and along the mangroves. Species like redfish and seatrout are heavily present in these areas filtered in with others such as ladyfish, mackerel, black drum, sheepshead, and snook.

As the waters get cooler, this will push some fish to deeper depths in attempts to find warmer conditions. With that being said, nearshore points, wrecks, and reefs are key areas for finding larger catches like snapper, grouper, and snook during Florida’s winter. A couple species that really come out to play during this time of year are tripletail and cobia. These fish are excellent to catch, known for their strength and fight, as well as their ability to produce a yummy meal.

During the cool temperatures, head offshore to the nearest buoys, pilings, reefs, or even floating debris to find these creatures hanging close by. Shrimp, pilchards, or artificial lures such as Gulp shrimp are excellent at enticing predators this time of year. You can easily find bait piled up on the beaches or points ready to be cast-netted. Sometimes one cast is all you need to fill up your live well.

Peak wintertime fishing in Southwest Florida isn’t just about the catch, it’s also about the experience. The scorching summer days are replaced with crisp, refreshing mornings and mild afternoons and the sudden rainy and windy storms aren’t as present. The scenery during this time of year is breathtaking, with golden sunsets, calm waters, and an abundance of wildlife. It’s not uncommon to spot dolphins, manatees, and a variety of bird species while out on the water during the winter. Whether you have your own boat to tag along in or an interest in a charter, a ride (and a cast!) in the Ten Thousand Islands is a must-do during the winter!